Ousmane Dembele News: Four shots Saturday
Dembele registered four shots (two on target) and six crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe De France win over Reims.
Dembele saw the start and the full 90 of play at forward Saturday, registering four shots but not seeing a goal in the contest. He also registered one chance created but was unable to find an assist among the three first-half goals. He has now gone without a goal contribution in his past two appearances, but had registered one in the previous three outings, with three goal contributions in his past five matches heading into the UCL final.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now