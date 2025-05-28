Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ousmane Dembele headshot

Ousmane Dembele News: Four shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Dembele registered four shots (two on target) and six crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe De France win over Reims.

Dembele saw the start and the full 90 of play at forward Saturday, registering four shots but not seeing a goal in the contest. He also registered one chance created but was unable to find an assist among the three first-half goals. He has now gone without a goal contribution in his past two appearances, but had registered one in the previous three outings, with three goal contributions in his past five matches heading into the UCL final.

Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now