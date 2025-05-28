Ousmane Dembele News: Four shots Saturday

Dembele registered four shots (two on target) and six crosses in Saturday's 3-0 Coupe De France win over Reims.

Dembele saw the start and the full 90 of play at forward Saturday, registering four shots but not seeing a goal in the contest. He also registered one chance created but was unable to find an assist among the three first-half goals. He has now gone without a goal contribution in his past two appearances, but had registered one in the previous three outings, with three goal contributions in his past five matches heading into the UCL final.