Ousseni Bouda News: Scores as substitute in win

Bouda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Bouda slid between two opposing defenders to direct Preston Judd's pass toward goal in the 74th minute against the Galaxy. Other than that, the winger won four of his five duels and was fouled three times after coming off the bench during the second half. He has been in and out of the starting XI, but his squad's offensive ability has allowed him to be involved, racking up three goals and one assist in 16 MLS matches.