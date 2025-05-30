Pablo Barrios News: Logs career-high in starts

Barrios started in 28 of his 31 appearances in the 2024/25 Liga season, tallying one goal and four assists.

Even though Barrios operated as the most defensive-minded central midfielder in Atletico's 4-4-2 system, he still recorded a career-high mark in assists, as well as in other categories as well. He recently signed a contract extension until the end of the 2029/30 season, so Barrios should remain a regular name in Atletico's starting XI for years to come.