Pablo Rosario News: Brillant season in midfield

Rosario featured in 34 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Rosario's role as a defensive midfielder was pivotal in shielding the backline and breaking up opposition play. His occasional goals added value to his primarily defensive duties to help the Aiglons secure fourth place in Ligue 1, along with a spot in Champions League qualifications for next season. Rosario's consistency made him a reliable figure in Nice's midfield throughout the season, setting new career highs with three goals, eight shots on goal, and 42 clearances. With one year left on his contract, the summer could be active for the Dominican since the club will either want to extend his contract or sell him. If he stays in Nice, there is no doubt he will once again be an important player on the roster next season.