Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pablo Sarabia headshot

Pablo Sarabia News: Time over with Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Sarabia will depart Wolves for free agency at the end of his contract, accoridng to his former club.

Sarabia is seeing his spell with Wolves end after two-and-a-half seasons with the English club, as he will depart for free agency. He would appear for the club on 77 occasions, notching eight goals and nine assists. He is now 33, but with five goal contributions in 23 appearances this season, he shouldn't struggle to find a new club.

Pablo Sarabia
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now