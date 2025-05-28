Pablo Sarabia News: Time over with Wolves

Sarabia will depart Wolves for free agency at the end of his contract, accoridng to his former club.

Sarabia is seeing his spell with Wolves end after two-and-a-half seasons with the English club, as he will depart for free agency. He would appear for the club on 77 occasions, notching eight goals and nine assists. He is now 33, but with five goal contributions in 23 appearances this season, he shouldn't struggle to find a new club.