Pape Diallo News: Impactful winger with Metz

Diallo featured in 28 Ligue 2 matches for FC Metz during the 2024-25 season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

Diallo's pace and creativity added a dynamic element to Metz's attack during his confirmation season after playing 19 games for the club last season. His ability to score and assist made him a constant threat on the wing and helped the Grenats secure a spot in the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs against Reims before earning promotion to the French top flight for the 2025-26 campaign. Diallo has the winger profile to perform in Ligue 1 and with one year left on his contract he will without a doubt be a key element in the frontline for the Messins.