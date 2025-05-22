Pape Sarr News: Sets up lone goal in UEL Final

Sarr had one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Sarr was not credited with an assist, but his cross in the 42nd minute set up Brennan Johnson's match winner. The cross was exquisite, but it was fumbled between Johnson and Luke Shaw so the goal is considered unassisted. Sarr also had a strong performance on the defensive end as he won three duels, made four clearances, intercepted one pass and won one tackle. He was subbed off in the 90th minute for Archie Gray after helping Spurs secure its first major trophy since 2008.