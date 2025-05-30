Fantasy Soccer
Pape Sy News: Brilliant in crucial moments

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Sy made three Ligue 2 appearances for FC Metz in the 2024-25 season, showcasing his talent by securing two clean sheets and conceding two goals.

Sy has been crucial for Metz in the final stretch of the season, replacing Arnaud Bodart who suffered a knee injury late in the campaign. The Senegalese played three Ligue 2 games, conceding only two goals and keeping two clean sheets to help the team secure a spot in the Ligue 1 qualification playoffs. Against Reims in both legs, he was solid and made several crucial saves in the second one on May 29, helping the team stay in the game at 1-0 down. Sy helped the team earn promotion back to the French top flight and with one year left on his contract, he could remain the backup goalie next season for the Grenats.

