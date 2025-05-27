Pascal Gross News: Successful first run with Dortmund

Gross recorded 10 assists on 58 chances created to go along with 27 shots and 174 crosses in 30 appearances (28 starts) this season.

Gross moved to Dortmund from Brighton this campaign and had a solid first season back in his home country, immediately hitting 10 goal contributions in his first season with the club. However, he was unable to find a goal, with the majority of his starts coming from the defensive side of the pitch. He would still be able to advance up the field with his 10 assists, plus he saw plenty of work on set pieces with his 98 corners taken. The 33-year-old has great knowledge of the field and continues to produce on both ends of the ball when he is on the field, a solid candidate in the middle of the field, especially if he can see a few shots hit the back of the net in the next campaign.