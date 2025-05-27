Patrick Agyemang News: Scores brace Saturday

Agyemang scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Columbus Crew.

Agyemang scored a pair of goals Saturday, a header in the 19th minute assisted by Pep Biel, then a strike assisted by Wilfried Zaha just five minutes later. He now has five goals this season, three of which have come in the last two matches. He set season highs in shots (five), shots on target (four) and chances created (three) before he was subbed off in the 88th minute for Tyger Smalls.