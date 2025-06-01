Patrick Agyemang News: Scores in victory

Agyemang scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Agyemang stole the ball from the last defender and dribbled to the edge of the box to double the away lead after 90 minutes of play. The USMNT forward added six duels won but also missed a big chance during the win. Counting both league and cup competitions, he has generated five goals and one assist over his last five matches played, consolidating his position as the team's first-choice striker.