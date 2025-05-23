Patrick Cutrone News: Fires five shots against Inter

Cutrone recorded five shots (one on goal) and committed one foul in 37 minutes in Friday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Cutrone replaced Tasos Douvikas in the second half and tried to will his team back in the game, leading it in attempts, but he lacked aim. He was the top option in the first half of the season but was mostly supplanted from January on. He still had a bounce-back campaign considering his previous paltry ones in other teams, putting up seven goals, four assists, 70 shots (26 on target) and 30 crosses (three accurate) in 33 displays (23 starts).