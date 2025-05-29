Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Mainka headshot

Patrick Mainka News: Iron man once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Mainka played every single minute in the Bundesliga for the second season in a row.

Mainka isn't one to light up the stat sheet, but he is an imperious option in the backline, and one that is as reliable as they come. Mainka has played every single minute for Heidenheim in the last two Bundesliga campaigns, while keeping a combined 15 clean sheets. He will remain the most consistent single player in the team going forward.

Patrick Mainka
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now