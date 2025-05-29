Patrick Mainka News: Iron man once more

Mainka played every single minute in the Bundesliga for the second season in a row.

Mainka isn't one to light up the stat sheet, but he is an imperious option in the backline, and one that is as reliable as they come. Mainka has played every single minute for Heidenheim in the last two Bundesliga campaigns, while keeping a combined 15 clean sheets. He will remain the most consistent single player in the team going forward.