Patrik Schick News: Tops twenty goals

Schick scored 21 goals in 31 appearances (19 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Schick had his role cut due to injuries and the form of Victor Boniface last season. This season was a reminder of just how good the striker is. He was averaging a goal every 80 minutes on the pitch, the most efficient tally in Europe, ahead of the likes of Ousmane Dembele. Boniface remains a question in Leverkusen but Schick will be one of the best in the league wherever he lands if he departs the club.