Patson Daka headshot

Patson Daka News: Not impactful in loss to Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Daka registered one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus AFC Bournemouth.

Daka got a rare start Sunday but the striker had little impact on the game. He was unable to place any shots on target and unsurprisingly was subbed after 72 minutes. The Zambian international is usually deployed from the bench to relieve Jamie Vardy once he tires. From 23 appearances (six starts) he has scored just one and that was back in December.

Patson Daka
Leicester City
