Pau Torres News: Registers three clearances

Torres registered one chance created, two crosses and three clearances in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Torres was back in the starting role Friday after he was introduced off the bench last match, seeing a full 90 minutes of play. This continues his starting role since returning from injury in March, starting in seven of his nine appearances since then, although he has gone unused three times. He has notched an assist, four interceptions, eight tackles and 32 clearances since his return.