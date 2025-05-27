Pau Torres News: Strong defensive performance

Torres registered six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Torres led a 10-man Aston VIlla defensive effort Sunday with six clearances, though they were unable to hold-off the Manchester United attack in a 2-0 defeat. Overall, the central defender made 24 Premier League starts (23 appearances) this season, missing a two month stretch of matches due to injury. When healthy, Torres remains one of the top choices at center-back for Aston VIlla.