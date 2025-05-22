Paulinho Injury: Out with injury
Paulinho is a late absence for the first leg of the Clausura finals against America due to an undisclosed injury, Juan Carlos Zuniga of Caliente TV reports.
Paulinho apparently picked up an issue in training, leaving his team without its main center-forward and top scorer of the current campaign. Robert Morales will lead the front line instead in Thursday's clash against America. The Portuguese's status remains uncertain ahead of the return leg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now