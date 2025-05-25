Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paulinho headshot

Paulinho News: Starting in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Paulinho (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus America.

Paulinho's return is a huge boost to a squad that will attack mainly with him and Alexis Vega in the decisive clash. Meanwhile, both Robert Morales and Juan Pablo Dominguez will be available as substitutes. The Portuguese has scored the most goals in the league this season, but he has been unlucky in the last three meetings with Sunday's opponents.

Paulinho
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now