Paulinho News: Starting in finale

Paulinho (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup versus America.

Paulinho's return is a huge boost to a squad that will attack mainly with him and Alexis Vega in the decisive clash. Meanwhile, both Robert Morales and Juan Pablo Dominguez will be available as substitutes. The Portuguese has scored the most goals in the league this season, but he has been unlucky in the last three meetings with Sunday's opponents.