Paulinho News: Tallies two shots versus America

Paulinho registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against America.

Paulinho failed to score and played until his body gave out in the final game of the season after recovering from a thigh injury. With two consecutive Liga MX scoring titles, he's more than proven to be one of the greatest attacking threats in the competition and could be the target of powerful clubs in the upcoming transfer window. His final Clausura 2025 numbers were 57 shots (28 on goal), 18 chances created, 14 goals and two assists in 20 games.