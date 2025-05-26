Pedrinho News: Provides service from flanks

Pedrinho recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Pedrinho led the Dallas attack Saturday with eight crosses attempted (four accurate but they were unable to find a breakthrough in a 1-0 loss to Seattle. In addition to his attacking output, the midfielder tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. Pedrinho's four chances created were a season-high in a single appearance.