Pedro Gallese News: Concedes three in defeat

Gallese made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Gallese conceded three goals in the first half, including a fifth-minute shot from Philip Zinckernagel that slipped through his gloves. He faced a total of four shots on target and made one save during the match. Gallese has now conceded six goals in the last two games and will aim to show a better figure next Saturday when Orlando face Colorado Rapids.