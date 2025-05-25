Pedro Neto News: Assist in win

Neto assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Neto logged the assist for Chelsea's lone goal by a through ball that found Levi Colwill in open space. As part of Chelsea, the former will finish his debut season with four goals on 59 shots (17 on goal) and six assists via 56 corners, 47 chances created and 42 accurate crosses. For the third time in his Premier League career, he logged a double-digit G/A, albeit barely once again, which does not assure him regular starts next season. Neto has a case though, considering the attacking midfielder's form picked up in February with three goals and four assists from then on.