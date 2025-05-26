Pedro News: Solidifies super-sub status

Pedro registered seven shots (three on goal), 14 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Lecce.

During the 2024-25 Serie A, Pedro logged 30 appearances, with only a fifth of them starts. He also recorded 24 corners, 22 chances created and 18 shots on target. The last category is particularly important, considering they are his 2024-25 season's bread and butter. For the first time in three years, Pedro logged a double-digit G/A, 11. All but one were goals. For them, it had been longer since Pedro recorded double digits, a decade-plus that goes back to his prime Barcelona days before he began changing teams more frequently.