Pedro Porro News: Strong outing in UEL Final

Porro registered eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

With both James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) out for Wednesday's final, the responsibility fell on Porro to not only defend, but to be the team's foremost creative player. Although he did not record a shot or create a chance, he put pressure on the Manchester United defense with his set pieces, recording eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners. He played well on the defensive end in the clean sheet as well, winning one tackle, making three clearances and winning two duels. Although Porro will not get the headlines for his play in the final, he contributed massively to get Spurs into the final and win its first major trophy since 2008.