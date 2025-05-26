Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite News: Scores late winner in 3-2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Vite scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Real Salt Lake.

Vite scored in the 90th minute to secure a 3-2 win for his team away to Real Salt Lake. He took four shots, which was the second time this year that he has reached that total. He attempted three crosses but was unsuccessful with any in this game.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
