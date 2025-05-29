Peglow News: Creates three chances

Peglow generated three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus New England Revolution.

Peglow tied his 2025 best for chances created, which he logged only one of across D.C. United's last month. Prior to Peglow's most recent injury, a thigh problem, he had easily been the team's best midfielder. Since returning, Peglow had been slow until United's game Wednesday, which ideally indicates that he will get back into excellent ways soon.