Pep Biel News: Scores opener against Toronto

Biel scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Biel found the back of the net through a close-range finish in the 56th minute of the win, earning his fifth goal and 12th direct contribution in 16 starts. He also took a season-high five shots and delivered his usual corner kicks from the right side. With multiple attempts and chances created in all of his last three games, Biel holds considerable fantasy upside in the middle spot of a three-man attacking midfield.