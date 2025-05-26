Pep Chavarria News: Whips in three crosses

Chavarria recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Mallorca.

Chavarria was back in the starting XI Saturday for the season finale, seeing the full 90 at left-back. His performance was decent, notching three crosses in the attack to go along with one clearance, two interceptions and three tackles won in the defense. He did see a decent campaign in his third year with the club, starting in 28 of his 24 appearances while notching one assist on 24 chances created to go along with 30 interceptions, 46 tackles and 93 clearances.