Pere Milla News: Bags late goal

Milla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Las Palmas.

Milla was back on the scoresheet Saturday, scoring his second goal in their past four games after an 82nd-minute goal. This brings the forward to three goals on the season. He struggled in his first La Liga season with Espanyol to earn time, only seeing one start in 20 appearances for just under 500 minutes of play this campaign.