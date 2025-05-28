Perr Schuurs Injury: In final stages of rehab

Schuurs told Tuttomercatoweb that: "The knee doesn't hurt anymore even under duress, and I'll be back on the pitch in September or October. I'll take part of the summer retreat with my teammates."

Schuurs has been out for more than a year due to a difficult rehab from an ACL tear and missed the entire 2024/2025 season. He could sit out a few matches at the beginning of the next one, but he appears to be almost out of the woods.