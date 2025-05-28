Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Perr Schuurs headshot

Perr Schuurs Injury: In final stages of rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Schuurs told Tuttomercatoweb that: "The knee doesn't hurt anymore even under duress, and I'll be back on the pitch in September or October. I'll take part of the summer retreat with my teammates."

Schuurs has been out for more than a year due to a difficult rehab from an ACL tear and missed the entire 2024/2025 season. He could sit out a few matches at the beginning of the next one, but he appears to be almost out of the woods.

Perr Schuurs
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now