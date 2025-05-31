Peyton Miller News: Goal and assist
Miller logged one goal and one assist on a chance created during the Revolution's 3-0 win Saturday at Montreal.
Miller sparked the offensive Revoluton with their first goal, assist from Ilay Feingold. Later, both wing-backs swapped their contributions. Miller's lone chance created is an aired pass that Feingold received for his second goal. The former's 2025 G/A improved from zero to multiple.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now