Philip Zinckernagel News: Three goal contributions Saturday

Zinckernagel scored one goal and assisted twice from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Orlando City SC.

Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a shot that slipped through the goalkeeper's fingers. He later assisted Cuypers' two goals within two minutes, showcasing his playmaking abilities. His performance was instrumental in Chicago's offensive success, marking his second-highest total this season with three chances created for the forward. Zinckernagel has now scored three goals and provided two assists in the last three games.