Philipp Kohn News: Lukewarm season with Monaco

Kohn made 21 appearances accross all competitions for Monaco in the 2024-25 season, recording eight clean sheets and 47 saves.

Kohn had a lukewarm season for Monaco as neither he nor Radoslaw Majecki managed to fully convince in goal, leading to them splitting the season. Kohn posted decent numbers overall with a clean sheet in nearly half of the matches he played and allowed just over one goal per game. His future at the club remains unclear as Monaco are reportedly searching for a new starting goalkeeper which could limit his minutes next season.