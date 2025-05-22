Piero Hincapie News: Career-highs offensively
Hincapie scored and assisted twice in 32 appearances (28 starts) in the Bundesliga.
Hincapie was a constant in the starting XI, filling out the back-three and occasionally slotting into a back-four. He was arguably the best of the defensive bunch in Leverkusen as well. Hincapie has been linked with a move away from the club, though with so much defensive turnover it's hard to see Leverkusen letting the defender walk before next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now