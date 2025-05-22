Piero Hincapie News: Career-highs offensively

Hincapie scored and assisted twice in 32 appearances (28 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Hincapie was a constant in the starting XI, filling out the back-three and occasionally slotting into a back-four. He was arguably the best of the defensive bunch in Leverkusen as well. Hincapie has been linked with a move away from the club, though with so much defensive turnover it's hard to see Leverkusen letting the defender walk before next season.