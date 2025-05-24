Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pietro Comuzzo headshot

Pietro Comuzzo Injury: Called up for Udinese bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Comuzzo (undisclosed) will be available Sunday versus Udinese, Fiorentina announced.

Comuzzo left early last week but escaped with a simple knock and has been able to recuperate. He'll compete with Marin Pongracic for a spot in the back. He has recorded six tackles (four won), three interceptions, 11 clearances and three blocks in his last five appearances (two starts).

Pietro Comuzzo
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now