Pietro Comuzzo Injury: Called up for Udinese bout
Comuzzo (undisclosed) will be available Sunday versus Udinese, Fiorentina announced.
Comuzzo left early last week but escaped with a simple knock and has been able to recuperate. He'll compete with Marin Pongracic for a spot in the back. He has recorded six tackles (four won), three interceptions, 11 clearances and three blocks in his last five appearances (two starts).
