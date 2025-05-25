Pietro Comuzzo News: Finally scores to finish season

Comuzzo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 win over Udinese.

The 2024-25 Serie A finishes with Comuzzo having logged at least a number to his G/A. Unsurprisingly, as the Italian's center-back position indicates, defense is where he provides much value. In that regard, Comuzzo broke out this season. Across his 33 appearances (24 starts) then, he logged 106 clearances, 29 interceptions, 22 blocks and 21 tackles won.