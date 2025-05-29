Piotr Zielinski Injury: Will be option versus PSG

Zielinski (thigh) has been practicing regularly and is expected to be fine for Saturday's UCL final against PSG, Mediaset relayed.

Zielinski has recovered from a thigh ailment and will provide depth in the midfield, as Inter will most likely deploy Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from the get-go. He has recorded three shots (zero on target), one key pass, two crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (all won) in his last six outings (two starts).