Preston Judd News: Assists off bench in victory

Judd assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Judd replaced Josef Martinez during the second half and created the chance for the winning goal with a low pass from the right flank in the 74th minute of the game. The backup striker opened his MLS season assisting count while adding to his two goals, all of which came in 50 minutes of play over the last two games. He'll push for more action in upcoming fixtures, but it could be hard for him to oust Martinez and even Cristian Arango (hamstring) when he reappears.