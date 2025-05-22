Quentin Merlin News: Brings versitality to Olympians

Merlin recorded one goal and three assists in 1,598 minutes for Marseille in the 2024-25 season.

Merlin's adaptability allowed him to perform effectively in various defensive roles on the left flank and in midfield. His contributions in both defense and attack showcased his well-rounded skill set, including a range of crosses that could have produced more assists with a more clinical striker during the first part of the season. His versatility made him a valuable asset to the team, although his performances dipped slightly after he suffered an ankle injury while with the France Espoirs team. He is expected to remain an important part of the roster next season, though he may face new competition on his flank during the summer.