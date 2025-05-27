Quinn Sullivan News: Nets opener vs. Inter Miami

Sullivan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Sullivan found the back of the net in the early stages of the first half with a curling effort that went past Oscar Ustari, although to be fair, very few goalkeepers would've caught that impressive shot. Sullivan is enjoying a breakout season with the Union in 2025 thanks to eight goal contributions (two goals, six assists) across 15 appearances (14 starts).