Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinn Sullivan headshot

Quinn Sullivan News: Nets opener vs. Inter Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Sullivan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Sullivan found the back of the net in the early stages of the first half with a curling effort that went past Oscar Ustari, although to be fair, very few goalkeepers would've caught that impressive shot. Sullivan is enjoying a breakout season with the Union in 2025 thanks to eight goal contributions (two goals, six assists) across 15 appearances (14 starts).

Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now