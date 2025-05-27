Quinn Sullivan News: Nets opener vs. Inter Miami
Sullivan scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Sullivan found the back of the net in the early stages of the first half with a curling effort that went past Oscar Ustari, although to be fair, very few goalkeepers would've caught that impressive shot. Sullivan is enjoying a breakout season with the Union in 2025 thanks to eight goal contributions (two goals, six assists) across 15 appearances (14 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now