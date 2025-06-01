Quinn Sullivan News: Quick service off the bench
Sullivan logged six crosses in 18 minutes of action in Philadelphia's scoreless draw against FC Dallas on Saturday.
Sullivan should be back in the starting lineup next against Charlotte FC, and has a favorable matchup with the side conceding 27 goals in MLS so far. The midfielder was likely brought off the bench for a late spark in this game, as he had logged 80+ minutes just a few days ago.
