Radoslaw Majecki News: Mixed season with Monaco

Majecki made 23 appearances for Monaco in the 2024-25 season, recording five clean sheets and 74 saves.

Majecki had a very mixed season with Monaco as neither he nor Philipp Kohn convinced in goal, which led them to roughly split the games throughout the season. Majecki ended the campaign on the bench mainly due to impactful errors he made while starting. He conceded 36 goals in 23 games which was more on average than his rival. His future for the next campaign remains unclear since Monaco is reportedly looking for a new starting goalkeeper which would clearly reduce his playing time if he stays on the Rocher.