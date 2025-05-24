Rafa Mir News: Impact off bench

Mir scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 La Liga appearances for Valencia in the 2024-25 season.

Mir came off the bench to score a vital equalizer in the season finale at Betis, converting a pass from Andre Almeida in the 75th minute for his first and only goal of the season. The late strike secured a valuable point on the road and capped a solid run of form in limited minutes. Mir's role as a reliable substitute adds depth to the attack heading into next season.