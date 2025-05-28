Rafael Carioca News: Departing Tigres

Carioca won't continue with Tigres for the 2025/26 season, the team announced Friday.

Carioca has put an end to a nearly eight-year stint with the northern Mexican side. During that time, he took part in 280 league matches, accumulating five goals plus 18 assists, and averaging 45.9 passes, 1.1 chances created, 1.6 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game. The central midfielder was part of a core group of players who came together to win three Liga MX titles and one CONCACAF Champions Cup. It now remains to be seen whether he can stay in a high competitive level at 35 years of age.