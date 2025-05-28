Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rafael Navarro headshot

Rafael Navarro News: On bench against Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Navarro (ankle) is on the bench in Wednesday's match versus Portland Timbers.

Navarro could see some minutes of action following a three-game absence, though it's unclear if he can make a lengthy appearance as he just recently resumed training. He has been one of Colorado's most successful attackers, with his five goals and six direct contributions ranking second on the team. All of Darren Yapi, Sam Bassett and Ted Ku-DiPietro are now at risk of losing playing time to allow Navarro's return to the field.

Rafael Navarro
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now