Rafael Navarro News: On bench against Timbers

Navarro (ankle) is on the bench in Wednesday's match versus Portland Timbers.

Navarro could see some minutes of action following a three-game absence, though it's unclear if he can make a lengthy appearance as he just recently resumed training. He has been one of Colorado's most successful attackers, with his five goals and six direct contributions ranking second on the team. All of Darren Yapi, Sam Bassett and Ted Ku-DiPietro are now at risk of losing playing time to allow Navarro's return to the field.