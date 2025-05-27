Fantasy Soccer
Rafael Toloi headshot

Rafael Toloi News: DNP in last game with Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Toloi didn't feature in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Parma and will head to Brazil in the summer, coach Gian Piero Gasperini announced.

Toloi wraps up a lengthy run at Atalanta with 13 tackles, nine interceptions, 19 clearances and three blocks in 15 appearances (four starts), contributing to clean sheets. He'll depart as a free agent to head back to his home country in the summer. He was no longer a regular in the last couple of seasons due to his age and injury woes.

Rafael Toloi
Atalanta
