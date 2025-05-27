Fantasy Soccer
Ragnar Ache headshot

Ragnar Ache News: Signs with Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 11:01am

Ache has signed with Koln from Kaiserslautern, accoridng to his new club.

Ache is returning to the Bundesliga as Koln gains premonition this season, as he has inked a deal until 2029 with Koln from Kaiserslautern. He already has Bundesliga experience with Frankfurt, so the forward will be happy to be returning. With the squad likely to see a lot of rotation this offseason after promotion, Ache could bid for starting time immediately.

Ragnar Ache
1. FC Köln
