Ragnar Ache News: Signs with Koln

Ache has signed with Koln from Kaiserslautern, accoridng to his new club.

Ache is returning to the Bundesliga as Koln gains premonition this season, as he has inked a deal until 2029 with Koln from Kaiserslautern. He already has Bundesliga experience with Frankfurt, so the forward will be happy to be returning. With the squad likely to see a lot of rotation this offseason after promotion, Ache could bid for starting time immediately.