Ramon Juarez News: Defensive work in defeat

Juarez registered five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Toluca.

Juarez returned to the starting lineup to bolster a back line that, even with five men, was unable to contain the home side's attack Sunday. The central man made at least five clearances in six of his last seven games of the tournament, although he wasn't heavily involved in other stats. He has seen plenty of action lately despite being the third center-back option under Sebastian Caceres and Israel Reyes.