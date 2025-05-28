Ramy Bensebaini News: Sees multiple roles in defense

Bensebaini started in 23 of his 31 appearances this season while recording one goal and six assists to go along with 33 interceptions, 51 tackles and 79 clearances.

Bensebaini started the season in more of a rotational role but was quickly a regular starter by mid-October, seeing most of his time at left-back. However, by the end of the season, he was also serving in the center of the defense and still maintaining regular time. He did see a bit of drop in production when he moved to the center, but likely won't see much more time in that role if the club can remain fit next season. That said, he will have to do his best to still maintain a spot at left-back, as with the young Daniel Svensson bidding for time, Bensebaini could drop to more of a rotational role depending on Svensson's development.